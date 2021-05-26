VicPD searching for custom bicycle stolen from youth with special needs

Victoria police are on the lookout for a custom-built bicycle that was designed for a youth with special needs.

The bike was stolen over the long weekend from a storage shed at SJ Willis School, located in the 900-block of Topaz Avenue.

Police say the bicycle, which uses special parts provided by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, is crucial to the youth's involvement at school.

The bike is described as an "essential mobility tool" for the student, who needs that bike to join in on school and classroom activities.

Anyone who spots the bike or who has information on the theft is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477.