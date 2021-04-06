VicPD searching for man who stole $500 in products from adult shop

Victoria police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of items from an adult store near downtown Victoria last week.

The theft occurred on April 1 at a business located in the 2000-block of Douglas Street.

Store staff say that the man entered the business just before 10 p.m. without a mask on. When a staff member asked the man to wear a mask, he allegedly refused and grabbed several items from the store.

He then fled the store, pushing a staff member out of his way to reach the store's exit.

Police say the staff member was not injured in the incident, and that the items stolen have a combined value of approximately $500.

Investigators are now searching for the man, who was recorded on a store surveillance camera.

He is described as a white man, approximately 30 to 40 years old, who stands roughly 5'9" tall. At the time, he was wearing a blue T-shirt, a black hooded sweater, a black baseball cap and jeans.

Anyone with information on the incident or the man is asked to call VicPD's non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.