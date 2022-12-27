VicPD seeks rightful owners of seized jewelry
The Victoria Police Department says it is hoping to locate the owner or owners of numerous pieces of jewelry and other items recovered during the execution of a search warrant recently.
VicPD did not say where or when the items were recovered, nor did it provide a list of what was found.
A photo shared by the department shows 13 watches – 10 with bands and three without – 11 chain necklaces, four rings, four small pieces of cutlery and several other metal objects.
"Officers are trying to locate the owner(s) of the jewelry and other items pictured below, some of which appear to be family heirlooms," police said in a news release Friday.
Police are asking the rightful owner or owners of the items to call them at 250-995-7654, extension 1, and cite file number 2022-48078.
