VicPD seeks witnesses to crash that sent scooter rider to hospital with serious injuries

Victoria police are investigating what they describe as a "serious collision" between a car and an e-scooter on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Cook Street and Finlayson Street just before 7 a.m. when a taxi heading west on Finlayson Street was making a left turn onto Cook Street.

The turning car hit a man riding an e-scooter, which resembles a motorcycle, who was travelling east on Finlayson Street, according to police.

VicPD officers and paramedics responded to the scene, and the man riding the e-scooter was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of "potentially life-threatening injuries."

The man's condition improved later Wednesday and police no longer believe his injuries are life-threatening.

"Thankfully our understanding at this point is he will survive, but very significant injuries occurred as a result of this collision," said VicPD Const. Cam MacIntyre.

Police say the taxi driver is uninjured and is cooperating with investigators.

"The investigation is still underway, but at this point the information that we have is we believe this incident was accidental," said MacIntyre.

WITNESSES WANTED

Police are now looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam video of the collision, starting around 6:45 a.m.

"We believe that there were several vehicles holding at the red light on Cook Street, facing southbound, at the time of the collision," said MacIntyre.

"We're hopeful some of those people will have dashcam footage of this incident," he added.

Traffic at the intersection of Cook and Finlayson streets was closed for several hours following the crash.

Anyone who does witness a serious crash is asked to stay at the scene and contact police, if it's safe to do so.

"Keep your safety first and foremost. If you have to leave the area that's OK, you can call us after," said MacIntyre.

"But if you can remain on scene, if you think you have important information that you think would be helpful for our investigation, we ask that you stay and speak with our officers," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.