VicPD seizes nearly $100K in stolen goods from 'sophisticated' retail theft ring

Victoria police seized nearly $100,000 in stolen merchandise, as well as 2.5 kilograms of drugs and $19,000 in cash, following a lengthy investigation into organized crime in the region.

Police say the investigation began in early January when officers were investigating drug trafficking in Victoria.

That investigation led to the discovery of a "sophisticated retail theft operation," according to VicPD, which involved the theft and trade of stolen items from businesses in Victoria.

"Officers determined that individuals would contact a centralized phone number to arrange to sell stolen retail items in exchange for drugs," said VicPD in a release Monday.

"A 'dispatcher' would appraise the items over the phone, usually at a fraction of their original retail value, and provide a value for the items in drugs."

Police say a driver would then meet the seller and exchange the stolen property for drugs. The buyers would even make requests to would-be thieves, sometimes supplying them with lists of desired items, according to VicPD.

Investigators say some downtown Victoria businesses were also targeted for specific items as well.

On Feb. 23, Victoria police say they executed two search warrants homes in the 700-block of Courtney Street and the 600-block of Speed Avenue.

At the two homes, police say they found approximately $94,000 worth of stolen retail items – including clothing, electronics, power tools, sunglasses, wallets, children's toys and other personal accessories – as well as a security tag remover and money counter.

Police say they also found 2.4 kilograms of drugs at the two homes, including cocaine and fentanyl, as well as $19,000 in cash.

"VicPD recognizes the impact that retail theft has on the operation of businesses and retail outlets in Victoria and Esquimalt," reads the release Monday.

"We encourage retail outlets to continue to report retail theft and shoplifting either by calling the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1 or through our online reporting system at Report an Incident Online – VicPD.ca."