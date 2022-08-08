VicPD working with Spanish authorities on search for missing man

Victoria police are working with Spanish officials to locate a missing man who was reported missing in Madrid on July 15.

Sixty-seven-year-old Scott Graham is from Victoria and was last seen at the Canadian Embassy in Madrid.

The search is particularly urgent because Graham has a medical condition "that can become life-threatening if he does not receive daily medication," according to VicPD.

Police say that Graham may have also been at the Hospital Universitario La Paz in July, but it's unclear "what the outcome of the visit was."

Authorities in Spain are leading the missing-person investigation, and Victoria police say they are working with Spanish officials to support the search.

VicPD also released information about Graham in Spanish on Monday in an effort to locate him.

"Scott’s family are deeply concerned for his well-being and need to know he is safe," said Victoria police in a statement Monday.

Graham is described as a white man who stands 5'9" with a medium build. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and the pictures of him are recent.

Anyone who sees Graham in Spain is asked to call 112. Otherwise, anyone with information about him outside of Spain is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.