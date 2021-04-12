Victim allegedly assaulted while meeting for sale arranged online

Waterloo regional police have charged a man after he allegedly assaulted a person he'd arranged to meet to buy an item from an online sale.

Officers were called to the area of Fairway Road in Kitchener around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. In a news release, police said the victim had spoken to the accused online about the sale before agreeing to meet in person. The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and fled the area.

A 19-year-old Kitchener man was located around 10:20 p.m. He was arrested and charged with assault and overcoming resistance by choking.

Police said people should always be cautious when meeting up with people to complete online sales. Officials recommend doing research ahead of time and not sharing any personal information.

They also said people should meet in a public place and let someone know where and when the meeting will take place.