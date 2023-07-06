Victim and suspect identified in west London death investigation

London Police Service’s Major Crime Unit have laid charges in relation to a death investigation.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, London police responded to 562 Kingsway Ave.

Upon arrival, police located a deceased individual and a suspect was arrested without incident.

The deceased in this matter has been identified as Caitlin Jennings, 22, of London.

As a result of the investigation, David Norman Yates, 50, of London, has been charged with second degree murder.

Police said the victim and accused were known to each other.

The accused remains in custody.