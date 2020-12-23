Police in Waterloo are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, a victim was in the area of King Street North and Columbia Street East when they were approached by two male suspects with weapons.

The suspects demanded personal property and then fled the area in two vehicles: one is described as a grey Mercedes-Benz, the other as a black Honda Civic.

The first suspect is described as a white male, about five-foot-11 with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

The other suspect is described as a Black male who was also wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.