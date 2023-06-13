Victim arrives at Ottawa Hospital with gunshot wounds

A 20-year-old man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after arriving at the Ottawa Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Ottawa police say officers were called to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday after the victim arrived at the hospital.

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

This is the fourth reported shooting in Ottawa in four days.

Four men were treated for injuries following a shooting at an establishment on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market Saturday morning. Police say investigators believe that the shooting was targeted, and bystanders were injured in the shooting.

Police say at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of shots fired on MacFarlane Road in the west end. No one was hurt.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call in the 200 block of Gloucester Street in response to shots fired. No one was hurt.