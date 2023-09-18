Victim assaulted, robbed in Waterloo after posting on a buy-and-sell website: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a victim was assaulted and robbed in Waterloo after trying to sell a cell phone online.

Police received a report of a robbery in the area of Columbia Street West and Lester Street on Sunday at around 7:45 p.m.

According to WRPS, the victim arranged to meet the suspect after posting a phone on a buy-and-sell website.

Police said the victim was assaulted by two suspects at the agreed upon location and the phone was stolen.

Police believe both suspects fled in a black sedan.

No physical injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police suggest residents use of their Buy and Sell Exchange Zones in the region and offer tips on how to protect yourself here.