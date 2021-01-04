A Guelph man has been charged after allegedly attacking another with a metal pole on Sunday.

On Sunday, the victim went to the Guelph Police Station, reporting that he had been assaulted. Officers saw that the man had a minor head injury and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police learned that the victim had been at an apartment near Carden Street and Wyndham Street North when another man arrived, confronting him about missing drugs.

The victim was hit in the head two or three times with a metal pole, police said.

At about 3 p.m. Sunday, the accused was found downtown and arrested for assault with a weapon.

The 22-year-old man was held for a bail hearing, which was scheduled for Monday.