Victim attacked with a golf club in the Sault, one person charged

A 40-year-old woman in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after one person was seriously hurt Oct. 12 when they were attacked with a golf club.

Police said they were called at 9:45 a.m. about someone assaulting a victim on Albert Street East.

"Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from serious injuries," Sault police said in a news release Wednesday.

"EMS also responded and the victim was transported to hospital."

The investigation revealed the victim and accused are not known to each other and the assault is believed to have been unprovoked, the release said.

The suspect was arrested around 1:36 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. She was held for bail court Thursday and remanded into custody.