Victim defrauded of $110,000 in cryptocurrency scam

Middlesex OPP are investigating a $110,000 cryptocurrency fraud in Thames Centre.

Around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of fraud after someone reported getting a message from a person they didn’t know on social media — a friendship was quickly established and an investment opportunity in cryptocurrency was introduced.

Police say although the suspect initially referred the victim to a valid cryptocurrency site, a fraudulent site was created, at which time the investing continued over a three-month period, resulting in a loss of $110,000.

Police are reminding the public that fraud is a multi-billion dollar per year business and modern, tech savvy, fraudsters will do their best to create confusion and chaos during interactions, leading victims to react impulsively and hand over their money.

If you have been a victim of fraud, the OPP can be reached anytime at 1-888-310-1122.