Victim dragged by vehicle during arranged sale of cell phone: Police

A man who advertised a cell phone for sale using an online platform was dragged by a vehicle when the purchasers came to pick up the item.

Police said they were called to the area of Frederick Street in Kitchener on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

The victim, 24-year-old Eric Dunne, said he'd made arrangements to meet with someone who wanted to buy the phone. A man and woman arrived in a white four-door sedan and Dunne said he went to talk to the male passenger. According to police, the man inside the vehicle grabbed the phone and started assaulting Dunne. The woman drove away and dragged Dunne. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

"My family is, of course, traumatized and devastated," Dunne said.

Dunne said he was dragged about 30 feet in the driveway.

The vehicle was last seen heading towards Guelph on Victoria Street North.

The passenger is described as a man with brown skin in his mid-20s, wearing a toque, face mask and long sleeve sweater. The woman driving also has brown skin and in her mid-20s. She has long black hair and was also wearing a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

BUY AND SELL EXCHANGE ZONES

Waterloo regional police offer three buy and sell exchange zones for anyone arranging purchases using an online forum.

The are located in parking lots of police facilities at:

North Division - 45 Columbia Street East, Waterloo

Headquarters (front parking lot) - 200 Maple Grove Road, Cambridge

South Division – 176 Hespeler Road, Cambridge

If it's not possible to meet at a buy and sell exchange area, police recommend setting up meetings in well-lit, public and popular locations.

"Take all precautions necessary," Dunne said. "Make sure you're doing it in a safe place, a safe environment with lots of people around. Make sure that these things don't happen to you, because very quickly I almost lost my life (Wednesday night.)

Police also say people should set up sales during daylight hours, bring someone with you for the meeting and inspect the goods prior to exchanging money.