Victim found dead near Healy Bridge identified as Lethbridge man

Alberta RCMP say a body found near Healy Bridge this week has been identified as a Lethbridge man.

Members of the Fort Macleod RCMP and Blood Tribe Police Service were called to the scene on Highway 511 near Willow Creek at 10:19 a.m. on March 25.

The body of a man was located nearby and an autopsy, conducted on March 28, identified the victim as a 32-year-old man from Lethbridge.

Police say he was murdered.

Investigators are now looking for public tips to determine the circumstances of the man's death.

Police say anyone with dash-cam video between 3 and 9 a.m. on March 25 from Highway 511 near the Healy Bridge between Highway 509 and Highway 2 would be helpful to the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is also asked to call Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200 or their local police detachment.

Anonymous tips can also be forwarded to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by going online.