Victim held captive in Timmins, manages to escape and call police

One person in Timmins is facing charges after a victim was assaulted and held captive in the early morning hours of Feb. 2 at a private residence located in the south end of the city.

“The Timmins Police Service responded to a call for service where a 34-year-old male person had been assaulted and held captive prior to being able to escape and notify the police,” police said in a news release Monday.

“The suspect was identified, located and arrested by the Timmins Police Service later that same day at the same residence.”

A 49-year-old suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats, theft and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was released after a bail hearing and will return to the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins on Feb. 8.

o Download our app to get local alerts on your device

o Get the latest local updates right to your inbox