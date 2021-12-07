iHeartRadio

Victim identified after fatal crash near Owen Sound

OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash near Owen Sound in November.

Brandon Joseph, 27, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased after being involved in a two vehicle crash.

A passenger from the same vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers responded to the crash on Grey Road 17 in Georgian Bluffs around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 30.

