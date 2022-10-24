Victim identified after fatal shooting in Langley

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened in Langley, B.C., last week.

Bittu Chatchot, 35, was shot and killed at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday near 211B Street and 77A Avenue. Police found Chatchot with gunshot wounds, and said he died from his injuries at the scene.

It's believed the incident was targeted.

Not long after the shooting, police said, a Ford F150 was found on fire near 232nd Street and 76th Avenue, which is about a kilometre from where the shooting was reported.

The truck matched the description of a suspect vehicle given by witnesses, police said.

"Investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses and residential video," says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in a news release.

"If you have information about this homicide and have yet to speak to the police, now is the time to come forward."

Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area is asked to call IHIT's information line at 1-877-551-4448.