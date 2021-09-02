Victim identified and suspect charged in fatal apartment altercation
The victim of a Tuesday homicide in a downtown Calgary apartment was identified Thursday and a suspect has been charged.
Following an autopsy by the office of the medical examiner, the victim was identified as 19-year-old Antonio Wallace-Murillo.
Tuesday night around 9:45 p.m., police were called to an apartment on the 600 block of Fifth Avenue S.W. after reports of a fight between two men.
The victim was found inside the apartment, in life-threatening condition. Police provided emergency aid until EMS arrived and transported him to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators believe the victim and suspect were known to each other. They believe a verbal altercation led to a physical one, in which Murillo was allegedly stabbed, receiving fatal injuries.
Justin Riley Richardson, 18, was charged with manslaughter. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday, Sept. 3.
