Victim identified following collision involving ATV and school bus

OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash between an ATV and a school bus Thursday afternoon in Norwich Township.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Tyler Hunter of Norwich Township.

According to a press release from Oxford County OPP, at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of a collision on Highway 59, just north of Airport Road in Norwich Township, Ont.

The scene was attended by OPP, fire crews and EMS, and the investigation revealed that an ATV and a school bus had collided at that location.

Police say the lone occupant of the ATV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later succumbed to their injures in hospital.

None of the occupants of the school bus were injured.

Roads were closed for several hours for the investigation, but have since been re-opened.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video from the area that may have captured the collision to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.