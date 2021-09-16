Victim identified following fatal crash near Exeter, Ont.

Huron County OPP tell CTV News the victim of a fatal crash on Thursday morning has been identified as Kieran Stewart, 16, of Centralia.

According to police, the crash took place just before 4:15 a.m. west of Exeter, which is roughly 40 minutes north of London, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to Ausable Line between Dashwood Road and Huron Street West after a passing vehicle noticed that a sedan left the gravel roadway and crashed into a tree.

Once on scene, first responders found a deceased individual within the vehicle.

Determining exactly what happened here will take time, but police have some investigative leads.

“We do believe speed was factor in this particular crash. We do know that roadway, it’s a gravel roadway, and there was fresh gravel on the roadway as well,” said Const. Jamie Stanley.

It’s believed Stewart was a student at South Huron District High School.

Stanley says, without question, the loss of a young person in this devastating crash, affects the community deeply.

“It leaves quite an impact not only for the first responders but the entire community,” he added.

Ausable Line between Huron Street and Highway 83/Dashwood Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677.