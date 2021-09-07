Victim identified following Kingsville, Ont. crash

OPP in Kingsville have identified the victim of a crash on Heritage Road on Monday.

Evelyn Greenwood, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene after police and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to the crash around 12:05 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Heritage Road was closed between Harold Cull Road and Conservation Boulevard for approximately five hours while police continued to investigate..

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call police at 1-888-310-1122.