Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Highway 17

A 36-year-old Sault Ste. Marie woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 17 east of Bruce Mines last week, police say.

Two good Samaritans stopped to help the victim, Alicia Faulkner, at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Police are asking them to contact the OPP.

Officers responded to the fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian shortly after 9 p.m. Jan. 20.

An investigation into the incident is continuing under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch with the help of the chief coroner's office, Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, the OPP traffic incident management enforcement team and Sault Ste. Marie OPP forensic identification services.

OPP is looking for dash cam or surveillance video footage from anyone in the area of Highway 17 near Green Bay Road, west of the Town of Bruce Mines. Video can be uploaded online.

"If you were in the area and rendered assistance at the time of the collision and have any information, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122," police said.

"Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Ontario Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.com , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000."

The highway was closed for more than 17 hours after the incident.

A 42-year-old Sault Ste. Marie woman is accused of driving impaired into the fatal crash scene around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 21 while officers were investigating.