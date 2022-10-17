iHeartRadio

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash


CTV News Barrie graphic

OPP have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Chatsworth last week.

Just after 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 11, OPP responded to the scene on Highway 6.

Police say life-saving efforts were performed but the driver of the motorcycle, 23-year-old Steven Rill from the Township of West Grey, was pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

12