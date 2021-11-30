Victim identified in fatal two-vehicle crash south of Mitchell, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
OPP have identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash south of Mitchell, ont. on Tuesday.
Kyle Ford, 23, from Hensall, Ont. was killed when his hatchback was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 20-year-old from Stratford sustained minor injuries.
Perth County OPP responded to Perth Road 20 and 150 Road around 7 a.m. for the crash.
The rodway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
— With files from CTV News London's Amanda Taccone
*UPDATE*- One person is deceased as a result of this collision. Avoid the intersection of Perth Line 20 and 150 Road, as investigators remain on scene. ^dr pic.twitter.com/6FOduHpXhX— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 30, 2021
-
'Surgical' expropriation pondered by council to unlock vacant downtown landEconomic recovery from the pandemic will take years in Downtown London and the Old East Village.
-
Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud ahead of more snow Wednesday nightEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 1 C, and mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning.
-
Sudbury police investigating crash involving pedestrianEmergency crews were called to Lorne Street on Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, Sudbury police said.
-
-
Here's what vaccine manufacturers have said about the Omicron variantAs researchers continue to study the new COVID-19 variant Omicron stoking fears around the globe, vaccine manufacturers are issuing guidance on their shots' effectiveness.
-
Traffic lights damaged as crash closes Tecumseh intersectionTecumseh Fire crews responded to the scene of a crash at County Road 42 on Wednesday morning.
-
These provinces have confirmed cases of the Omicron variantCanada has reported seven confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, with cases now in several provinces.
-
Ontario auditor to examine COVID-19 support for business, PPE supply in annual reportOntario's auditor general is set to release her annual report today, including a look at the province's supply of personal protective equipment and its COVID-19 supports for businesses.
-
Electric vehicle chargers to be installed at most ONroute rest stops by summerElectric vehicle charging stations are set to be installed at most ONroute rest stops in Ontario by next summer.