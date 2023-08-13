Victim identified in suspicious northwestern Ont. death, arrest warrant issued

On Wednesday Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced they were investigating a suspicious death in in Sabaskong Bay (Ojibways of Onigaming) First Nation.

In a news release Sunday, OPP identified the victim as 48-year-old Andrea Harper.

Police have not said how they were killed.

The victim was found Aug. 7 shortly after 1:30 p.m., when Treaty Three Police attended a residence on Anishinaabe Road.

“A woman was located deceased,” said police.

“Investigators do not believe there is an imminent threat to public safety.”

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 50-year-old male resident of Sabaskong Bay First Nation in connection with the death. He is charged with aggravated assault at this time.

The suspect has not yet been located by police.

Treaty Three Police and the OPP are investigating are continuing to investigate the death in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information related to the death is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.