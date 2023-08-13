Victim identified in suspicious northwestern Ont. death, arrest warrant issued
On Wednesday Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced they were investigating a suspicious death in in Sabaskong Bay (Ojibways of Onigaming) First Nation.
In a news release Sunday, OPP identified the victim as 48-year-old Andrea Harper.
Police have not said how they were killed.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
The victim was found Aug. 7 shortly after 1:30 p.m., when Treaty Three Police attended a residence on Anishinaabe Road.
“A woman was located deceased,” said police.
“Investigators do not believe there is an imminent threat to public safety.”
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 50-year-old male resident of Sabaskong Bay First Nation in connection with the death. He is charged with aggravated assault at this time.
The suspect has not yet been located by police.
Treaty Three Police and the OPP are investigating are continuing to investigate the death in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
Anyone with information related to the death is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Transit advocacy group proposes 'bus or bust' campaign to increase ridershipAfter a few down years during the COVID-19 pandemic, transit ridership in Windsor is back and surpassing pre-pandemic volumes.
-
Sizzling hot spell settles over B.C., adding to wildfire woesWildfire crews battling several major blazes around British Columbia had a busy but not overwhelming weekend, although the BC Wildfire Service says challenging conditions could arrive within days as heat and powerful winds settle over the southern half of the province.
-
Bruce Power pride on 20-year blackout anniversaryThe 2003 blackout, North America’s largest, knocked power out to over 50 million people.
-
Manitoba minister attacks NDP and union in video about liquor stores strikeManitoba's minister responsible for the province's liquor and lotteries corporation says people who are upset they can't buy alcohol due to a strike by staff at Crown-owned liquor stores should blame "the NDP and their union friends."
-
Altercation at Timmins safe injection siteThe Timmins Police Service has confirmed an ‘assaultive altercation’ occurred at Safe Health Site Timmins on Saturday.
-
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in CanadaA new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
-
Several fraud complaints reported about door-to-door sales: CKPSChatham-Kent police are warning the public after receiving several fraud complaints about paving and other construction companies conducting door-to-door sales, entering into contracts, and then not honouring the contracts.
-
41-year-old man charged, stolen property recovered in traffic stop: RCMPA 41-year-old man has been charged after a vehicle stop let to the recovery of stolen property.
-
Barrie mayor, PIE Pizza team up to help students in needThe Mayor of Barrie and a local pizza restaurant chain are partnering to help underprivileged children get school supplies.