Victim identified in Wharncliffe Road homicide

One man has died and another has been charged after an incident in southwest London.

Emergency crews responded to 256 Wharncliffe Rd. S., south of Horton Street, around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 56-year-old man was found inside a buildling with multiple lacerations. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

He has since been identified as Kenneth Wayne Wallis of London.

A 40-year-old was arrested. Robert Charnock of London has since been charged with second-degree murder.

He appeared in court Thursday and was remanded in custody.

The homicide investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.