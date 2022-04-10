Victim identified, suspect vehicle sought after fatal Maple Ridge shooting

Homicide investigators have identified the man killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Maple Ridge Saturday afternoon.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 41-year-old Darr Khunkhun, of Maple Ridge, was killed outside a gym on Lougheed Highway around 4:30 p.m.

Police said Khunkhun does not have a criminal record, but the shooting appears to be targeted, and any connection to the Lower Mainland gang conflict "remains to be determined."

Investigators also released a photo and surveillance video of a suspect vehicle seen leaving the parking lot after the shooting.

Police described the vehicle as a "newer model red Honda four-door sedan with a sunroof."

The brief surveillance video shows the vehicle leaving the parking lot and turning left, cutting off a reversing white pickup truck in the road as it exits.

Police did not share a licence plate number for the suspect vehicle.

“We are seeking this vehicle and its occupants, but warn you to not approach them,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. David Lee, in a statement.

“If you think you’ve seen this vehicle driving or parked, call the police.”

IHIT said it is working with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, B.C.'s anti-gang police task force, to determine whether Saturday's shooting is connected to gang activity.

Investigators are also gathering forensic and video evidence at the scene, police said.

IHIT asks anyone who has dash cam video from the area of Lougheed Highway and 226 Street around the time of the shooting to contact investigators.