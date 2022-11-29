Victim in Brantford homicide investigation identified

A victim has been identified after a multi-day investigation in Brant County that began as a suspicious death before being ruled a homicide.

On Nov. 24, around 12:45 p.m., Ontario Provinical Police (OPP) attended an address on Salt Springs Church Road just southeast of Brantford to investigate a report of a deceased individual.

Days later, the sudden death investigation was reclassified and OPP begain treating it as a homicide investigation.

According to OPP, 82-year-old Gordon Oughtred from the County of Brant is the homicide victim.

Earlier this week, neighbours told CTV News they’re shocked and saddened, and they never imagined a homicide would happen in their quiet farming community.

“I’m shocked. That was the first time I saw police officers down here in 15 years,” said Calvin, who lives a few homes away.

He said investigators have been going door to door over the last few days, canvassing the area.

A portion of Salt Springs Road was closed for several days as OPP investigated.

Police have not said if they’re looking for a suspect, but are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.