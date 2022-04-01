Victim in critical condition, 2 suspects in custody after Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Two people are in custody after a shooting that sent a 48-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Surrey Friday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said in a news release that officers were called to 97 Avenue near 126 Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found that the man had been shot inside a home. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Mounties said two suspects fled the scene on bicycles, prompting police to flood the area to track their movements and eventually take them into custody.

“This was a very dynamic situation involving two suspects fleeing the scene of a shooting that has left a man in critical condition,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn, media relations officer for Surrey RCMP, in the news release.

“We are grateful for the quick arrest of these suspects by our officers and the assistance from our partners including the Air 1 Helicopter.”