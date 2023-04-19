Victim in 'critical condition' after stabbing in Woodstock, Ont.
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
A person was stabbed in the area of Finke Street near Main Street in Woodstock, Ont. Police said the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Monday.
The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.
Police have since located and arrested the suspect. A 53-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose for his alleged involvement.
This investigation was the cause for heavy police presence that was observed Wednesday morning in the area of Henry Street and Butler Street. Police were conducting a ground search for evidence.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
