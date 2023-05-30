Victim in 'critical condition' after violent downtown assault: Windsor police

Windsor police say a victim is in critical condition after he was chased and assaulted Saturday by a group of people downtown.

Police say a fight broke out between two groups just after 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Chatham Street West. During the altercation, a group chased the 26-year-old man to the intersection of Pelissier Street and University Avenue where police say he was “slammed to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched.”

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, police say.

“It’s cowardice to kick an unconscious human being on the ground, you know, it’s just completely cowardice and callous and this is something that we’re not going to tolerate in our city core,” said Windsor Police Service (WPS) staff Sgt. Dave Tennent.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Here is the video police released of the assault.

Officers are now searching for four suspects wanted in connection with the aggravated assault investigation launched by the Major Crimes Unit.

“Call your lawyer and turn yourself in. Because there's no doubt in my mind with this when this video goes out, you can see how vicious this video is,” Tennent said. “We will get information and family friends, they will call on you, they will they will turn you in. So the best thing that you can do if you're one of these individuals is to call the major crime office, call your lawyer and turn yourself in.”

Police arrested 25-year-old Lowhya Lako Monday in the 6800 block of Charlie Crooks Court. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators have also since identified a 25-year-old suspect in the assault. Three unknown suspects are also wanted.

They are described as:

Unknown suspect #1: Black male, early 20s, muscular build, 6'-6'2", with short black hair. He wore a white and black Nike tracksuit-style jacket with pink sleeves, black pants, and white basketball shoes with black trim on the bottom.

Unknown suspect #2: Middle Eastern male, early 20s, 5'10”-6', with black hair and a beard. He wore a Chicago Bulls basketball cap, a black shirt, black pants, and red running shoes.

Unknown suspect #3: Black male, early 20s, 5'10"-6', with short dreadlocks. He wore a black jacket, grey sweatpants with black trim on pockets, and black Jordan running shoes.

All four suspects are wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

-- With files from CTV News Windsor's Travis Fortnum