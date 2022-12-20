Victim in critical condition following Lethbridge house fire

One person was rescued and transported to hospital in critical condition after fire broke out at a northside Lethbridge home Monday night.

Fire crews and paramedics responded to a house in the 2400 block of 20 Street North shortly after 6:30 p.m.

It took nearly 90 minutes for crews to extinguish the blaze.

One person, whose age and gender were not released, was found inside the home and taken by ambulance to the Chinook Regional Hospital.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

Fire officials estimate the damage to the home at approximately $500,000.

Fire in North Lethbridge right now. 25th Ave N. #Lethbridge #yql pic.twitter.com/Sv3IG0o9gO