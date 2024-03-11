Victim in critical condition following shooting in Sudbury neighbourhood

One person is in hospital with critical injuries following a shooting early Sunday evening in Greater Sudbury.

Around 5:15 p.m., police in Sudbury were dispatched to a residence on Davidson Street after receiving a weapons complaint.

“Information provided was that an individual had been shot and required immediate medical attention,” police said in a news release Monday morning.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located a 27-year-old, man who had sustained what is believed to be a gunshot wound. The man was transported to hospital by Greater Sudbury paramedic services and remains in critical condition.”

While at the Davidson Street scene, police located a trail of blood that led to a residence on Brebeuf Avenue.

“To ensure other individuals were not injured inside the residential unit, members of our emergency response team made entry and cleared the apartment,” police said.

“No other individuals were found inside. Through the investigation, it is believed that the original altercation took place inside the residential unit on Brebeuf Avenue and that the individuals involved fled the area prior to police arrival.”

Police said there is no threat to the public because they believe this was “an isolated and targeted incident. The individuals involved in the incident are known to each other.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.