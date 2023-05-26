Victim in deadly Vaughan, Ont. shooting was targeted, suspects at large: police

Police north of Toronto are searching for two suspects after a man was shot and killed and another was left in critical condition in what they’re calling a targeted shooting.

Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza in the area of Creditstone Road near Highway 7 West in Vaughan, Ont. at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday for a shooting call.

When officers arrived on scene, York Regional Police said, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was found without vital signs and pronounced dead.

He was identified by police as 23-year-old Brampton resident Jayden Pitter in a news release published Friday afternoon.

The second victim was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries where he remains in stable condition, according to police.

Police said investigators believe the shooting was targeted and are searching for two suspects who wore dark clothing at the time of the incident. The suspect vehicle is described by police as a dark-coloured, mid-size SUV.

Several people were in the area when the shooting took place and are being encouraged to speak with investigators if they haven’t already, police said.

Speaking to reporters at the scene hours after the shots rang out, Sgt. Clint Whitney said "multiple" shots were fired outside a nearby recording studio, though he would not say if the incident was connected to those who were inside at the time.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423,extension 7865 or by email at homicide@yrp.ca.

Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.