Victim in downtown Kitchener assault stabbed, sprayed with bear spray: police

One person was transported to hospital Tuesday night after an altercation in downtown Kitchener.

Police say they responded to a medical call in the area of Weber Street East and Water Street North around 8:20 p.m.

The area was surrounded with crime scene tape and busy with police activity when CTV’s cameras got there.

Two pairs of shoes and clothes were visible on the ground.

Police say there was an altercation and the victim was stabbed and sprayed with bear spray.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics.

Police believe the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.