Victim in fatal crash near Alma was teacher at local school

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has confirmed the victim of a deadly crash between an SUV and a school bus near the Village of Alma on Wednesday was a teacher at Alma Public School.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the school board said 11 students from Alma Public School were on board the bus at the time of the accident, along with one student from Elora Public School. None were seriously injured.

“This is a terrible situation and our thoughts are with the teacher's family and loved ones, students, and the entire Alma Public School community,” Heather Loney, communications manager for UGDSB, said in the statement. “We will do whatever we can to support the family, students and staff.”

Late Thursday afternoon, OPP confirmed the identity of the deceased as Robert D. Bachuk, 48, of Elora.

"Today is a tragic day at Alma public school and across the community," said Peter Sovran, director of education for UGDSB.

A crisis response team and trauma support staff were at Alma Public School to support students and staff on Thursday. The board said they will return Tuesday and will be available as long as they are needed.

Emergency services were called to the collision at Sideroad 21 and 14th Line, north of Elmira, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash occured less than one kilometer from Alma Public School.

OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said the lone occupant of the SUV, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the children or the driver of the school bus were seriously injured.

As of late Thursday afternoon, police said the cause of the collision had not yet been determined.

Fatal Collision @MapletonTwp near #Alma. Intersection will remain close while reconstructionists look to determine cause. ^JC pic.twitter.com/XmtHFtlfJw