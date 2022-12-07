Victim in fatal Hespeler Road crash identified as 58-year-old Cambridge man

One person is dead after a crash that resulted in the closure of a major Cambridge Road and what police are calling a “large oil/diesel spill.”

Emergency services were called to the crash on Hespeler Road around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. Police say it involved an SUV and a transport truck.

The driver of the SUV, a 58-year-old man from Cambridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hespeler Road was closed between Guelph Avenue and Kossuth Road for much of the day.

In tweet posted at 1:40 p.m., police said crews were cleaning up a large oil spill as a result of the crash.

The area of Hespeler Road between Kossuth Road and Guelph Ave will remain closed for several more hours for cleanup of a large oil/diesel spill as a result of this morning's collision. Please use alternate routes to avoid the area. @wrpstoday @CTVKitchener @CityNewsKIT @CBCKW891