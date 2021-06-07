Victim in fatal Sturgeon Falls, Ont. fire identified

One person is dead following a weekend apartment building fire in Sturgeon Falls, west of North Bay.

Police received a call from West Nipissing Fire Service around 4 a.m. on Saturday to help tenants who had been displaced because of an earlier fire at a four-plex on Fourth Street.

Officials were told everyone had gotten out safely, but one visitor was unaccounted for.

Around 7 p.m. police and firefighters located the body of 33-year-old Melissa Larocque of Lavigne.

One tenant was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway with the help of OPP forensic investigation services, Sudbury OPP crime unit, and the Office of the Chief Coroner – Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Neither the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage has been confirmed.