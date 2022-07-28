Victim in stable condition after brazen attack

The victim of an early evening shooting in south west London is stable in hospital.

The incident took place in the parking lot of a plaza on Wonderland Road, south of Teeple Terrace.

The Victim was locking up for the day at RK Forever Jewellry, according to his business partner.

“He walked across to this car and once he had, there was another car, the other black car it was a black car that started moving two guys came out of the car jumped out of the car, one with the handgun,” said Subhi Alkotub.

CTV News was shown video surveillance footage of the attack, where you can see two men jump out of the vehicle, they go out of range of the camera, but seconds later you see a red SUV driven by the victim quickly reverse and move to a safe distance.

“That's when Rahim [the victim] realized that the they're trying to jump them so when he started moving the car, that's when the bullet came out and shot him,” said Alkotub.

Police described the incident as an altercation in a news release sent out Thursday morning, but family and friends believe this was a targeted attempted robbery

“My explanation is they were trying to grab him back to the store because everything is in the safe. So they would force them to bring everything out and grab it and leave,” said Alkotub.

The brazen attack happened after many of the businesses in the plaza had closed for the evening so many of them didn’t find out about what happened unitl they came to work Thursday.

“This is normally a quiet area despite being on Wonderland it's quiet like nothing happened here again, I live in the area so it's just shocking,” said Alicia Willaeys

The Victim underwent a three hour procedure in hospital Wednesday night and now is in stable condition

“He's lucky the bullet was about one inch from the heart and they managed to extract it and stabilize him,” said Alkotub.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking the public to check their dash cams if they were in the area around 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening.