Victim in the Sault kidnapped and assaulted by a stranger

A suspect from Timmins kidnapped someone in Sault Ste. Marie this week after the victim exited a transit bus.

Sault police said the incident took place Dec. 14 around 9 p.m. as the victim got off a bus on Wellington Street near Pim Street.

“The accused struck them and forced them into the accused's residence,” police said in a news release Friday.

“While at the residence, the victim was assaulted by the accused.”

The victim managed to escape at some point the next day and contact police.

“Officers responded and the accused was arrested,” police said.

“During the investigation, officers discovered the accused has only been in the community for three or four days and prior to the incident, did not know the victim.”

A search uncovered pepper spray and a substance police believe to be fentanyl.

The accused, 36, is charged with kidnapping, assault, uttering threats, drug possession, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, breach of probation and breach of judicial release order not to possess weapons.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Joe Addison at 705-949-6300, ext. 387.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477. You can also click here to submit a web tip or download the P3 app.