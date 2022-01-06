Victim injuries in Surrey incident 'not consistent with a shooting,' stabbing now suspected, RCMP say

Mounties are investigating an incident in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood that left a woman hospitalized Thursday morning.

Surrey RCMP initially said officers responded to reports of gunfire at a home in the 1400 block of 140B Street shortly before 9 a.m., and arrived to find a vehicle leaving the area with an injured woman inside.

Later in the day, however, police provided an update to say that the victim was not shot. She was stabbed.

"Although the victim was not shot, there is evidence that a shooting did occur at the location," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

"The victim remains in hospital in stable condition."

Earlier in the day, police said the woman had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

"Police located the residence where the shooting is believed to have occurred and multiple persons have been detained," Mounties said.

Police say there does not appear to be an active threat to public safety. Investigators are now working to uncover a motive.

"It does not appear to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," Cpl. Vanessa Munn, spokesperson for Surrey RCMP, told CTV News. "We are working to determine how the parties are related to each other and who all was involved in this incident."

Authorities asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Travis Prasad in Surrey