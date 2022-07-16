Victim of Burnaby homicide identified; police seek information on burning vehicle

Homicide investigators have publicly shared the identity of the man found dead in a vacant lot in Burnaby Thursday morning, in hopes of learning more information about his death.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Saturday morning that the deceased was 31-year-old Christopher Irwin. His killing is believed to have been targeted, IHIT said in a news release.

Burnaby RCMP responded to the lot near Norland Avenue and Laurel Street around 9:45 a.m. Thursday after a member of the public found a body there.

The discovery was considered suspicious, and IHIT was called.

Homicide investigators say they have linked a vehicle found on fire in New Westminster earlier on the morning the body was discovered to the killing.

The vehicle was found around 4:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Fader Street, police said.

IHIT said it is working with Burnaby RCMP, the New Westminster Police Department the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section on the case.

“We are releasing Mr. Irwin’s name in hopes that witnesses will come forward who can assist us in building a timeline of Mr. Irwin’s whereabouts in the time leading to his death,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in the news release.

“Investigators continue to work tirelessly to collect evidence and speak with witnesses. We urge any associates of Mr. Irwin to please come forward.”

Police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the 3300 block of Norland Avenue between 3:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and has dash cam video or information on Irwin's death. They're also looking for witnesses and video from the area of Fader and Braid streets in New Westminster between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Tips can be provided by calling the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.