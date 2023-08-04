Victim of Calgary shooting arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

Calgary police are investigating a shooting that happened in the community of Southview on Friday.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of 26 Avenue S.E. at 1 a.m. for reports of shots fired between two vehicles.

Police say the people involved situated their vehicles together, exchanged words and things escalated to shots being fired.

investigators found several shell casings at the scene but no victims.

One person believed to be involved in the violence arrived at the Foothills Medical Centre about 30 minutes later with a gunshot wound.

Police he is in stable condition with an "injury to his lower extremities."

Investigators are in the process of reviewing area CCTV footage.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.