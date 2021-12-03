Victim of Cranston homicide identified as 35-year-old Norma-Jean Muirhead
Calgary police have released the identity of a homicide victim found dead in the community of Cranston this week.
Police said officers were called to the 500 block of Cranston Drive S.E. just before 3 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a "medical event."
Investigators found a woman in a parked vehicle, unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
On Friday, police said an autopsy confirmed the victim is 35-year-old Norma-Jean Muirhead.
Her death is Calgary's 19th homicide of 2021.
Police said in a news release that Muirhead's death is believed to be targeted.
“We believe this homicide took place in the victim’s vehicle," said Staff Sgt. Lee Treit, of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) homicide unit in a news release.
"Someone may have seen the events leading up to, or right after, the victim’s death."
Anyone with information on the homicide or who may have seen suspicious activity in the 500 block of Cranston Drive S.E. in the early morning hours on Dec. 2 is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
