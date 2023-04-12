iHeartRadio

Victim of crash near Mallorytown, Ont. dies of injuries


An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

Ontario Provincial Police say one of the people involved in a crash on Highway 401 near Mallorytown last Friday has died.

Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a transport truck and a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401, west of the Mallorytown exit, just before 9:30 a.m. The initial investigation indicates that an eastbound transport truck crossed the centre median and struck a westbound car.

Two people were hospitalized – the driver of the car with minor injuries and a passenger with serious injuries.

In a news release Wednesday, OPP said the passenger, a 77-year-old woman, has since died.

OPP continue to investigate the crash.

12