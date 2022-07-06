Victim of daytime shooting at Surrey hotel identified

Homicide investigators have shared the identity of the man killed in a brazen afternoon shooting in a hotel parking lot in Surrey Monday afternoon.

Twenty-eight-year-old Surrey resident Mohamed Abdulrahman Mohamed was targeted in the shooting, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release Wednesday.

While he was known to police and involved in drug trafficking, Mohamed was not known to have any gang affiliations, IHIT said. The team added that Mohamed's shooting was not connected to any other recent shootings in the Lower Mainland.

“Regardless of Mohamed’s alleged activities or associations, his life was taken from him,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. David Lee, in the release.

“Our investigators are committed to resolving this homicide and are seeking public assistance.”

Mounties were called to the Days Inn Hotel near the 13300 block of King George Boulevard around 5 p.m. Monday afternoon for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, and IHIT was called in.

Shortly after the shooting, a vehicle was found on fire in an alleyway near 124 Street and 96 Avenue, IHIT said, adding that they have now linked the vehicle fire to the shooting.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and dash cam video from both scenes. They're encouraging anyone who has such evidence to contact IHIT at 877-551-4448 or to email the team at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.