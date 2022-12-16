Victim of deadly Douglasdale shooting identified by Calgary police

Calgary police have identified the man killed in a shooting in the community of Douglasdale on Thursday.

The victim was found dead at a home in the 200 block of Douglas Ridge Circle S.E. at around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, and that the suspects were in a white 2022 Ford Expedition.

A vehicle matching that description was found on fire outside Calgary, in the 6400 block of 296 Avenue East in Foothills County, shortly after the attack.

On Friday, following an autopsy, police revealed the victim was 40-year-old Ashley Aaron Cuthbert Mawdsley of Calgary.

Mawdsley is Calgary's 25th homicide of 2022.

'PLACED THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY AT RISK': POLICE

Speaking at a Friday news conference, Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said the shooting was a "planned, deliberate act" with "all the hallmarks of organized crime."

"This targeted shooting occurred in a residential community, placing not only the victim's family in danger, but all people who live in the community of Douglasdale. We had an elementary school that is located near by – and the suspects showed complete disregard for the citizens of our city," he said.

Investigators believe multiple people were involved in the shooting, and that the white 2022 Ford Expedition they used was stolen.

"Our investigators are working tirelessly to try and hold those people accountable," Shiavetta said. "Even though it was targeted, it placed the entire community at risk."

"This was a very dangerous situation. The victim, obviously, was targeted and murdered – but anyone within that vicinity could have been hit by a stray bullet."

DASH CAM FOOTAGE SOUGHT BY POLICE

On Friday, police released specific timelines and details for the dash cam footage they're looking for in their investigation.

Anyone with footage showing a white 2022 Ford Expedition in the following areas and times on Dec. 15 is asked to contact police:

Douglasdale Boulevard S.E. and eastbound 130 Avenue (toward Deerfoot Trail) between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m.;

Southbound Deerfoot Trail (Highway 2) travelling toward Highway 552 between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m.

Southbound on Range Road 291 in Foothills County between 8:45 and 9 a.m.; and

Eastbound on 296 Avenue East to the 6400 block of 296 Avenue East between 8:45 and 9 a.m.

Police are also seeking tips from anyone who may have seen the driver filling up a container with gas, saying it's believed the suspects purchased gas before shooting the victim, and that the gas was used to burn the vehicle.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers, or you can call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

'PEOPLE ARE CONCERNED': CALGARY POLICE CHIEF

Speaking to CTV News on Friday, Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld said the service has a large number of officers dedicated to investigating Thursday's brazen shooting.

"My heart goes out to the people from that community," he said. "A lot of people are concerned, as they should be.

"We'll continue to pursue all leads on this until we bring it to a close."

Neufeld said it does help investigations greatly when area residents are able to submit surveillance footage.

"The number of homes that have footage, whether it be cameras or doorbell cams or dash cams and vehicles … there's a lot of evidence out there, and so folks can check that and if they have anything to send to investigators, that would be extremely helpful."

Neufeld says police have been working hard to eradicate gun violence in Calgary this past year, and it remains a top concern.

"I'm really proud of the work done by the men and women of the police service," he said.

"There's been a number of really great arrests and seizures of guns and charges laid in the last six or eight weeks, and what we've seen is a reduction in the cadence of shootings in the last quarter, so that's good news.

"We'll continue to stay focused on people who we know were involved in high-risk lifestyles, folks that we believe may be involved in these types of incidents, to make sure that we're keeping the pressure on where it needs to be."