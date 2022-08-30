Victim of deadly Huntsville fire identified
Kim Phillips
Provincial police have identified the victim of a deadly fire that occurred in Huntsville, Ont. over the weekend.
According to OPP, a 50-year-old Huntsville man died in the blaze at a residence on Irene Street Sunday morning.
Emergency crews arrived to find the garage engulfed in flames and said the man's body was found inside the structure.
"The death is believed to be non-suspicious, and no foul play is suspected," police stated in a release.
The Huntsville OPP Crime Unit is investigating, alongside the forensic team, chief coroner and the Ontario Fire Marshal.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.
